Black Bears Acquire Defenseman Jake Schultz from Columbus

June 2, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release









Defenseman Jake Schultz with the Columbus River Dragons

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced that the club has acquired defenseman Jake Schultz from the Columbus River Dragons in exchange for forward Thomas Aldworth.

Schultz, 26, played in 30 regular-season games for Columbus from 2020-2022 and recorded nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points and 70 penalty minutes. During the 2019-20 season, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound lefty appeared in 16 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel.

"Jake is a huge addition to the blue line, and we're thrilled to have him in Binghamton," said Black Bears' owner Andreas Johansson. "He's a big, physical defenseman who will bring a lot of experience to the locker room."

The Rochester, NY native has played in 43 ECHL games and has five points and 127 penalty minutes. Schultz helped Columbus win the Commissioner's Cup last season and had five points in the playoffs.

