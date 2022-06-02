Sea Wolves Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
June 2, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release
Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves on Thursday announced the schedule of games for the 2022-23 FPHL Regular Season.
Mississippi will return to the ice as an expansion franchise in the FPHL on October 21 at Binghamton. The season-opening road trip will continue the next day against the Black Bears.
The Sea Wolves then return for a six-game home stand, their longest of the season, starting with a two-game series against the Columbus River Dragons on October 28, and 29. The following weekend the Sea Wolves match-up with the River Dragons again on November 4, and 5.
Port Huron will visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time since December 30th,2021 with a two-game series at the Wolves Den on November 11, and 12.
The longest string of road games in the 2022-23 season surrounds March and April, an eight-game stretch that will see the Sea Wolves visit Columbus on March 17, 18, and 19. The Sea Wolves travel to Danbury with a two-game series against the Hat Tricks on March 24, and 25. They travel to Carolina for a three-game series against the Thunderbirds on March 31, April 1 and 2.
The Sea Wolves will meet the River Dragons fourteen times in the comeback season, and they will visit the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex eight times to face the Carolina Thunderbirds.
For a full breakdown of our schedule you can visit our website at mississippiseawolves.com.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2022
- Sea Wolves Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Mississippi Sea Wolves
- FPHL Announces 2022-23 Schedule - FPHL
- Black Bears Acquire Defenseman Jake Schultz from Columbus - Binghamton Black Bears
- River Dragons Acquire Aldworth from Black Bears; Lose 4 Players in Second Expansion Draft - Columbus River Dragons
- Four More Thunderbirds Claimed as Expansion Draft Concludes - Carolina Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.