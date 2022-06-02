Sea Wolves Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

June 2, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves on Thursday announced the schedule of games for the 2022-23 FPHL Regular Season.

Mississippi will return to the ice as an expansion franchise in the FPHL on October 21 at Binghamton. The season-opening road trip will continue the next day against the Black Bears.

The Sea Wolves then return for a six-game home stand, their longest of the season, starting with a two-game series against the Columbus River Dragons on October 28, and 29. The following weekend the Sea Wolves match-up with the River Dragons again on November 4, and 5.

Port Huron will visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time since December 30th,2021 with a two-game series at the Wolves Den on November 11, and 12.

The longest string of road games in the 2022-23 season surrounds March and April, an eight-game stretch that will see the Sea Wolves visit Columbus on March 17, 18, and 19. The Sea Wolves travel to Danbury with a two-game series against the Hat Tricks on March 24, and 25. They travel to Carolina for a three-game series against the Thunderbirds on March 31, April 1 and 2.

The Sea Wolves will meet the River Dragons fourteen times in the comeback season, and they will visit the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex eight times to face the Carolina Thunderbirds.

For a full breakdown of our schedule you can visit our website at mississippiseawolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.