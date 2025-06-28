Forward Madison FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
2024 USL Jägermeister Cup runner-up Forward Madison FC picks up first cup win of season, snaps 12-match winless run with 1-0 victory against One Knoxville SC in Group 3 clash, as Garrett McLaughlin scores winner from the spot in the 44th minute at Breese Stevens Field.
