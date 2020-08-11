Forward Charlie O'Connor Re-Signs with Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed forward Charlie O'Connor to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

O'Connor, a six-foot 190-pound forward from Elk Grove Village, Illinois joined the Mavericks last season in January in a trade from the Norfolk Admirals. O'Connor appeared in 13 games for the Mavericks, notching three points on two goals and an assist. His totals for the 2019-20 season were 17 points on nine goals and eight assists.

"Charlie has a great skill set and strong hockey IQ," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He's been in this league for four years and knows what it takes to succeed here. He has great leadership abilities that will fit in well with our strong lineup."

A four-year pro at the ECHL level, O'Connor has appeared in 128 games with 49 points on 23 goals and 26 assists to go along with a plus-seven plus-minus rating. He is also a disciplined player and has never accumulated more than 24 penalty minutes in any professional season.

The ECHL has moved the start date of the 2020-21 season to December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

