Americans Add Forward with AHL and ECHL Experience

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, announced today the team has signed forward Patrick Watling for the 20-21 season.

Patrick Watling played the last two seasons at the University of New Brunswick (AUS), where he put up 38 points in 44 games. Prior to that, he spent parts of four seasons in the ECHL with Orlando, for 101 games (89 points). He played in the American Hockey League in 14-15 with the Toronto Marlies, where he had 3 points and 12 penalty minutes in 29 games.

"Patrick will bring speed, skill and experience to our lineup," noted Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "We're excited to get our team back on the ice this December."

Watling began his major junior career with the Guelph Storm, in 2011 playing in two games. He also played with Guelph in 2012 and 2013 putting up 23 and 25 points respectively in 120 games.

The Allen Americans first home game is set for December 18th at Allen Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

