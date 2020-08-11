#GladsGiveBack with Donation to Ser Familia

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, the Atlanta Gladiators Foundation, and Kroger have worked together to provide 275 meal vouchers to Ser Familia in a continuing effort to have a positive impact in the Atlanta Metro area and Gwinnett County.

"As an influential member of our community, giving back is not only a privilege we enjoy but an obligation we must fulfill," said Gladiators team president and Ser Familia Board of Directors member Jerry James. "Ser Familia does fantastic work in the metro area, specifically in Gwinnett County, to provide vital services to Latino families. Without hesitating, we jumped at the opportunity to pitch in and are grateful to our friends at Kroger for joining us in this effort."

Ser Familia is an organization dedicated to strengthening Latino families through programs that empower them to thrive and enjoy a healthy family environment. They achieve this through educational programs that increase family members' communication skills and decrease risky behaviors, assisting families in crisis, serving as advocates for Latino families, and supporting other organizations who wish to serve Latinos in a culturally competent manner.

"Kroger is proud to partner with The Atlanta Gladiators Foundation in supporting Ser Familia in their service to families in the Atlanta Metro and Gwinnett County" the team's proud grocery partner said. "It is through these partnerships that we are able to see our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment become a reality."

To learn more about Ser Familia, visit www.serfamilia.org. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about Kroger and their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program, visit www.kroger.com/f/zero-hunger-zero-waste.

To learn more about the Atlanta Gladiators Foundation, visit www.atlantagladiators.com under the "Community" tab.

