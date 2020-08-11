Everblades Agree to Terms with Michael Downing

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced on Tuesday that defensemen Michael Downing has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Downing is entering his third season with the Everblades. In the 2019-20 campaign with Florida, the defenseman accumulated 10 total points (three goals and seven assists), while appearing in 24 regular-season games. Downing also suited up for the San Jose Barracuda last season, where he appeared in six games for the American Hockey League team.

The 97th overall pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2013 NHL Draft, Downing began his professional hockey career with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. The Michigan native spent the majority of his career playing at the AHL level, where he also skated for the Portland Pirates in addition to the Thunderbirds and Barracuda.

Additionally, Downing has played for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs for a total of four contests from 2017-19.

Downing is the third defenseman and ninth player to agree to terms with the Everblades for the 2020- 21 season, joining forwards John McCarron, Michael Neville, Kyle Neuber, Joe Pendenza, Blake Winiecki, defensemen Ben Masella and Cody Sol, plus goaltender Cam Johnson.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season in December 2020.

