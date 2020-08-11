Admirals Sign All-Star, Veteran Defenseman Mingo

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Tuesday that the team has signed defenseman Dajon Mingo for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Mingo, 30, joins the Admirals after spending the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Canton, MI product began his professional hockey career in 2015-16 after spending five years at Bowling Green University, two of which were with current Admirals forward, Jakob Reichert.

Last season, Mingo led all Icemen defenders with 26 points (6g, 20a) in 48 games played.

In 2017-18, Mingo quickly established himself as one of the most reliable forces on the blue line for Jacksonville. He scored 25 points in his first season, then followed that up with a career-high 40 points in 2018-19, which was fourth on the team and tied for eighth amongst ECHL defensemen.

The 5-9, 180-pound defensemen was named to the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic where he scored two goals and had one assist in the game. To cap it off, Mingo scored the tournament-clinching goal in a shootout which helped lead the Eastern Conference to the tournament championship.

