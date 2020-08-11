Goaltender Brad Barone Returns for 2020-21 Season

Utah Grizzlies goaltender Brad Barone

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Brad Barone will return to the Utah Grizzlies Hockey Club for the 2020-21 season.

Barone had a record of 4-3-2 with a 2.53 Goals Against Average and a .908 Save percentage for the Grizzlies. He originally signed with Utah on November 13th, 2019. In his first game with the Grizzlies Barone saved 34 of 35 shots and was the number 1 star of the game as Utah won at Wheeling 2-1 on November 15th. Later in the season he had a 24 save shutout at Rapid City on December 7th.

Barone is entering his 6th full season as a professional. He was the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in the 2017-18 season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. He played his college hockey at Boston College.

The anticipated start date is December 4, 2020, for a full 72-Game Schedule. The 2020-21 ECHL Schedule will be announced at a later date. The Grizzlies will celebrate their 25th anniversary in Utah during the 2020-21 season. Ticket packages are now available at utahgrizzlies.com or by phone 801.988.8800.

