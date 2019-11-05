Forward Brant Sherwood Suspended Indefinitely
November 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that the team has placed forward Brant Sherwood on indefinite suspension for violation of team rules and code of conduct policy.
Sherwood is in his first year with the Rail Yard Dawgs and has three goals and three assists in six games. He spent last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL.
The Rail Yard Dawgs return to the ice on Friday night at home against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
