Dawgs Sign Lincoln Griffin, Trade for Kyle Moore
November 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that the team has signed rookie forward Lincoln Griffin to a contract and acquired rookie forward Kyle Moore from the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for future considerations.
Griffin joins the Rail Yard Dawgs for what will be his first taste of professional hockey. He played four years of college hockey at Northeastern University and had 25 goals and 29 assists across 154 NCAA games. During his senior season in 2018-19, Griffin potted seven goals and handed out 14 assists in 38 games played.
Moore joins the Rail Yard Dawgs after recording a goal and an assist in four games with the Marksmen. He is in his first professional season and spent the 2018-19 campaign with the NAHL's Corpus Christi Ice Rays. Moore served as Corpus Christi's captain and had 21 goals and 23 assists in 51 games.
The Rail Yard Dawgs return to the ice on Friday night at home against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
