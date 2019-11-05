Mayhem Add Ben Campbell in Trade with Knoxville

(Macon Mayhem) Defenseman Ben Campbell with the Knoxville Ice Bears(Macon Mayhem)

MACON, GA - The Mayhem acquired defenseman Ben Campbell from the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for future considerations on Tuesday morning.

Campbell (6'1, 185) began his professional career at the end of last season, joining the Evansville Thunderbolts as he worked towards his graduation from Nichols College (NCAA III). The 25-year-old played a full four seasons at Nichols, registering 48 points (14G, 34A) in 107 games played.

The Duluth, MN native scored his first pro goal on the last day of the 2018-19 regular season against the Quad City Storm, and played in two games for Knoxville to start the 2019-20 campaign. With the injury to Ryan Devine, followed by the departure of Nick Minerva to the ECHL, Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas believes the addition of Campbell will be a big lift to the Mayhem defense corps.

"We are excited to be bringing Ben here to Macon," Thomas said. "He's a young kid who is hungry and dedicated to getting better every day, and he will add some depth to our blue line."

Campbell is expected to make his Mayhem debut this weekend when the Mayhem host the Peoria Rivermen. Friday night is NASCAR Night; fans wearing NASCAR apparel will receive three free chuck-a-pucks at the game. Saturday is Macon Music Night; local artists will be featured and Macon-made music will be played throughout the night.

