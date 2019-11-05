Peoria Goaltending Duo Named Warrior Players of the Week

November 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today named Peoria Rivermen goaltenders Jeremy Brodeur and Eric Levine as the Warrior Players of the Week for October 28-November 3.

The netminders played integral roles in the team's success last weekend, both posting shutouts against the Macon Mayhem, as the Rivermen started the season 5-0 for the first time in the franchise's 38-year history. In addition, head coach Jean Guy Trudel became the winningest coach in Rivermen history with his 234th victory behind the Peoria bench.

Brodeur started between the pipes on Friday in their first game of Peoria's home series against the Mayhem. The Essex Fells, NJ native stopped all 36 shots he faced, including 15 in the third period, as Peoria defeated Macon 3-0.

The following night, Levine was in net for the Rivermen and the Mayhem were shut out for the second night in a row. The Wheeling, IL native made 16 saves in the third period and 32 overall to lead Peoria to another 3-0 win over Macon.

The son of NHL Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, Jeremy played his first SPHL game this season on October 26 but is no stranger to professional hockey. In years past, Brodeur also played in the ECHL with the Allen Americans and Norfolk Admirals.

Levine, who attended Robert Morris University, is now in his seventh season in the SPHL and fourth with the Rivermen.

Brodeur and Levine currently rank 1-2 among SPHL goaltender in both goals against average (1.00 and 1.32) and save percentage (0.970 and 0.956), respectively.

Runner up: Fayetteville's Danny Tirone (2-0-0. 0.50 gaa, 0.982 SV%, one shutout)

Honorable mention: Birmingham's defenseman Matt Fuller scored his first professional hat trick Friday night against the Quad City Storm

Other nominees: Matthew Barnaby Jr (EVV), Rob Darrar (HSV), Scott Cuthrell (KNX), Cam Bakke (PEN), Joseph Widmar (QC) and Jeff Jones (RNK).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.