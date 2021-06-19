Fort Wayne Splits Doubleheader in Dayton

June 19, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) split a doubleheader on Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark. Game 1 went to the TinCaps, 7-4, and the Dragons won the back-end, 7-1.

The doubleheader on Saturday was comprised of two seven-inning games after Friday night's game was postponed by rain.

In the first game, TinCaps third baseman Ethan Skender opened the scoring with his first home run of the year in the top of the second. Dayton immediately followed with three runs of their own, including a two-run home run from second baseman Quincy McAfee.

Offense held strong in the early goings, and Fort Wayne's bats continued to have an impact. In the top of the third, right fielder Agustin Ruiz and left fielder Tirso Ornelas pounded back-to-back RBI doubles to right field to tie the game, 3-3. Ornelas didn't let up, lacing another double down the third-base line to plate second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza in the fifth. The Tijuana, Mexico, native leads all of High-A Central with 17 doubles on the year.

The TinCaps and Dragons went to the final inning of a seven-inning game tied at four. In the top of the seventh, four consecutive walks to lead off the frame powered the TinCaps to a three run inning. Fort Wayne left-hander Erik Sabrowski earned his first professional win, and righty Jose Geraldo notched his first save in a TinCaps uniform.

In Game 2, pitching reigned supreme from the start. Dragons starter Lyon Richardson walked three TinCaps in the first inning, and allowed second baseman Kelvin Melean to score on a wild pitch. However, Richardson settled in, and struck out 10. In a complete game effort, Richardson retired the final 18 hitters he saw.

Though Richardson excelled, TinCaps starter Moises Lugo was dominant in his own right. Over his first three innings, all nine outs recorded were by strikeout, including eight of them swinging. In his four innings of work, Lugo struck out 10 and allowed just one run on a check-swing RBI single from Dayton center fielder Michael Siani.

Scoring fell silent until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Dragons scored six--all with two outs.

Next Game: Sunday, June 20 @ Dayton (2:05 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Ethan Elliott

- Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Eduardo Salazar

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.