Richardson, Willems Key Dragons 7-1 Win; Dayton Splits Doubleheader

June 19, 2021







Dayton, Ohio - Lyon Richardson struck out 10 batters and retired the last 18 he faced in a seven-inning complete game performance as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 7-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Fort Wayne won the first game 7-4 as the two clubs split the twin bill. A crowd of 6,930 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the sixth inning of game two, keyed by a two-out, two-run single by Jonathan Willems that gave them their first lead of the game. Jacob Hurtubise, Miguel Hernandez, and Jose Tello followed with run-scoring hits as the Dragons matched their largest inning of the year.

Hurtubise led the Dragons 11-hit attack in game two, going 3 for 4 to raise his batting average to .310 on the year. He was 4 for 6 in the doubleheader. Willems and Juan Martinez each had two hits in the second game.

Richardson allowed just two hits and three walks in seven innings. A lead-off infield single in the second inning marked the last base runner of the night for Fort Wayne. Richardson became the third Dayton pitcher this season to reach 10 strikeouts in a game.

In the first game, Dayton's Quincy McAfee hit a two-run home run in the second inning as the Dragons built a 3-1 lead. But Fort Wayne battled back and tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth. In the seventh, the first four Fort Wayne batters drew walks to force in the tie-breaking run, and the TinCaps added two more in the inning to go on to win 7-4.

Dayton reliever Braxton Roxby (1-1) was charged with the loss in the first game. Roxby allowed a lead-off walk in the seventh and was replaced by Jacques Pucheu, who walked the next three to force in a run charged to Roxby. It was the first run against Roxby in 2021 after he had opened the year with 16 straight scoreless innings.

In game two, Fort Wayne starting pitcher Moises Lugo struck out 10 batters in four innings, the most strikeouts this season by a Dayton opponent.

The Race: The Dragons (24-17) remained two games ahead of second place Lake County in the East Division standings.

Notes: The second game ended one minute before midnight...The Dragons have won four of the five games played so far in the series with Fort Wayne and are 8-3 on the 12-game homestand.

Up Next: The Dragons host Fort Wayne in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.24) will pitch for Dayton against Ethan Elliott (2-1, 1.94).

