Former Royal Coming to 'Stormers

Right-handed pitcher Heath Fillmyer, who spent a portion of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Kansas City Royals has been signed by the Lancaster Barnstormers for 2021, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

The Barnstormers have also been able to sign catcher Anthony Peroni, a former farmhand of the Washington Nationals.

Fillmyer, 26, signed with Oakland as the A's fifth round pick in the 2013 June draft. The New Jersey native had a breakout year in 2016, going 9-6 with a 3.29 ERA between Class A Stockton and Class AA Midland. He followed that with an 11-win season for Midland in 2017. Following the 2017 season, Fillmyer was dealt to the Royals in a four-player deal that brought OF Brandon Moss to the A's.

The right-hander made his big league debut on June 24, 2018 with four innings against Houston. His first victory came on August 8 as he dealt seven shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs. As a member of Kansas City's rotation from July 23 until the conclusion of the 2018 season, Fillmyer recorded six quality starts, winning four times.

His 2019 season began in the Royals' rotation but was sent down to Class AAA Omaha after the first month. He worked out of the Kansas City bullpen during September.

"We are looking forward to (Heath) coming in and being one of our starters who can throw four pitches for strikes," said Peeples. "We are looking forward to seeing him compete."

Peroni, 24, like Fillmyer, played at Mercer County Community College. The right-handed hitter signed with the Washington Nationals as their 14th round pick in 2017 and spent three seasons in their farm system.

In 2019, he appeared in 41 games for Auburn of the New York-Penn League. The Hamilton Square, New Jersey native batted .216 with a pair of homers and 13 RBI. He had an audition with the Barnstormers at their recent tryout camp.

"We are bringing him in to earn a spot as the backup catcher," said Peeples. "He did a solid job behind the plate at the tryout camp. I am looking forward to see what he can do against an older group of players."

