Rob Zastryzny's Contract Purchased by Miami Marlins

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny has been purchased by Miami Marlins organization. He will report to the team's extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Zastryzny becomes the first member of the 2021 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization.

"Rob has had success at the game's highest level and deserves an opportunity to return to the Major Leagues," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We wish him the best of luck with the Marlins organization."

Zastryzny was set to begin his first season with the Flock. He previously spent parts of three seasons (2016-18) in the Major Leagues with the Chicago Cubs. The southpaw appeared in 18 games (one start), totaling a 2-0 record with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 34.2 innings pitched. He was part of the Cubs 2016 National League Championship Series roster and went on to receive a World Series ring with the team. The 29-year-old most recently pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2019, combining to make 23 appearances (19 starts) with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Ducks saw a franchise record 15 players have their contract purchased during the 2019 season. Nine of those players joined Major League organizations, with seven going to the Triple-A level, while four joined the Mexican League and two went to the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. Right-handed pitcher Tim Melville returned to the MLB level with the Colorado Rockies in 2019 after beginning the year with the Ducks. Since the team's inception in 2000, 21 Ducks players have reached the Major League level after playing on Long Island.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

