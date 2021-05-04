Blue Crabs Round out Roster with Two Former Cubs, Two Catchers

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of four new players on Tuesday afternoon, finalizing the team's roster to open up the 2021 season. The Blue Crabs inked deals with Eddie Butler, Trey Martin, Joe DeLuca, and Ryan Dickt. For the full Blue Crabs 2021 roster, click here.

Eddie Butler was selected in the 35th round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers out of high school, but opted to go to college instead. In Butler's junior season at Radford University, the right-handed pitcher was named the school's first-ever Big South Pitcher of the Year. Shortly after, the Virginia native was selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Butler made his MLB debut with the Rockies in 2014, and by 2015 he carved out a spot in the Rockies' starting rotation to open the season. In 2015, Butler started 16 games for the Rockies and held a 5.90 ERA. Following the 2016 season, Butler was traded to the Chicago Cubs for Tyler Matzek. Butler's first season as a Cub was the best of his MLB tenure, the 6-foot-2 starter would go 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA.

Trey Martin's defensive reputation precedes him. In 2015, Martin was awarded the MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award, named the best center fielder in all of minor league baseball. The former top 20 Chicago Cubs prospect has made just eight errors in over 600 games in his professional career. The speedster was drafted in the 13th round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs and reached as high as Triple-A Iowa. Martin was drafted out of Brookwood High School (GA) after leading his team to a State Championship. The Atlanta-born center fielder signed with the Blue Crabs in 2020 prior to the season's cancellation, and will make his Atlantic League debut in 2021.

Joe DeLuca and Ryan Dickt will open the season as the only two catchers on the Blue Crabs roster. DeLuca, a switch hitter, is entering his fifth season of professional baseball, having spent the majority of his career in the American Association. Ryan Dickt was selected by the Blue Crabs in the Atlantic League Draft following the 2021 Prospect Dugout Showcase. Dickt began his professional career in 2018 in the Frontier League with the Normal Cornbelters, and most recently played in the Pacific Association for the San Rafael Pacifics.

"With our roster likely finalized heading into Spring Training, we are extremely confident in the group we have. We've assembled a team that will be a contender for an Atlantic League Championship" Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel said.

