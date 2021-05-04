Next High Point Rockers Job Fair Set for Wed, May 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with Spectra Food Services, are holding a series of Job Fairs as Opening Day for the club is quickly approaching.

The next Job Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5th from 5-8 p.m. The final Job Fair will be held on Saturday, May 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each Job Fair will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point. Parking is available at 214 Lindsay Street.

Positions are available in multiple areas including graphic design, food service, fan experience, video presentation, ticket sales and game day operations.

