Former Oiler Named Head Coach of NHL's Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Tulsa Oilers professional hockey team recognized Tuesday that former player Spencer Carberry has been named the 20th head coach in Washington Capitals' history.

Carbery, 41, played in 63 games with Tulsa, registering 44 points (16G, 28A) with the Oilers during the 2006-07 season.

An alumnus of the CHL and ECHL, Carbery began his coaching career with the Capitals ECHL affiliate in 2010 as an assistant. The Victoria, British Columbia native was promoted to head coach after one season, reaching the postseason in all five campaigns at the Stingrays' helm. Carberry also served as the head coach of the Capitals' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, from 2018-2021 before spending the last two seasons as an assistant with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

With the announcement, Carbery joins Rick Bowness and George McPhee as active Oilers player alumni with NHL head coaching and general manager experience. Carbery also joins an alumni group featuring former NHL head coaches Bill MacMillan, Robbie Ftorek and the late Marcel Pronovost, Jim Wiley and Pat Quinn. Both Quinn and Pronovost are enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

