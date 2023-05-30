McCarron's Double OT Winner Sends Everblades to Kelly Cup Finals

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - He did it again! Two nights after snapping a third-period tie in Game Five - and 10 days after scoring a double-overtime game-winner in Game Two - John McCarron netted the game-winning goal off a feed from Brandon Hickey nine minutes into double overtime to lift the Florida Everblades to a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night at Mary Brown's Center. McCarron's 100th ECHL career playoff point sealed Florida's 4-2 series victory and a sends the Everblades to a second-straight trip to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Following the script that led to Blades' victories in Game Two and Game Five, the teams exchanged first-period goals. Newfoundland's Pavel Gogolev connected for his third goal in two games, striking at 5:30 of the opening period, but Will Calverley answered just over two minutes later with a blast from the left circle following picture-perfect feeds from Sean Josling and Ashton Calder. Calverley's second goal of the playoffs evened the scoring at 1-1, a deadlock that continued into the first intermission.

The teams traded goals once again in the second period, as Logan Lambdin converted on the Everblades' first power-play opportunity of the game to put Florida ahead 2-1 at the 4:43 mark. Tyler Irvine collected the primary assist, while Josling registered his second helper of the night. Newfoundland's Tyler Boland knotted the score at four minutes later at 8:42, as the teams found themselves in a 2-2 deadlock after 40 minutes for the second consecutive game.

A scoreless third period sent the contest into overtime for the third time in the series. Both teams took 27 shots on goal in regulation.

Both teams had several prime opportunities in both extra periods, as Florida outshot Newfoundland 19-9 over the 29 minutes of bonus hockey before McCarron ended Newfoundland's season.

Florida outshot Newfoundland 46-36, as the victorious Cam Johnson registered 34 saves, while Luke Cavallin made 43 stops in a hard-luck loss.

With the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Memorial Trophy symbolic of the Eastern Conference championship in hand, the Everblades will return to the Kelly Cup Finals for a second straight year and sixth time in organization history, matching the most ECHL Finals appearances in league history. The schedule for the best-of-seven series against the Western Conference champion Idaho Steelheads, authors of the best regular-season record in ECHL history at 58-11-1-2, will be announced.

