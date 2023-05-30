Growlers' Season Ends in 3-2 Double OT Defeat

May 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers bowed out of the Kelly Cup playoffs in a 3-2 double overtime Game Six loss to the Florida Everblades on Tuesday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

John McCarron broke the deadlock with nine minutes left in double overtime with a seeing eye shot to send the Everblades back to the Kelly Cup Final.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - J. McCarron

2. FLA - C. Johnson

3. NFL - L. Cavallin

