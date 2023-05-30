Growlers' Season Ends in 3-2 Double OT Defeat
May 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers bowed out of the Kelly Cup playoffs in a 3-2 double overtime Game Six loss to the Florida Everblades on Tuesday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.
John McCarron broke the deadlock with nine minutes left in double overtime with a seeing eye shot to send the Everblades back to the Kelly Cup Final.
Three Stars:
1. FLA - J. McCarron
2. FLA - C. Johnson
3. NFL - L. Cavallin
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 30, 2023
- McCarron's Double OT Winner Sends Everblades to Kelly Cup Finals - Florida Everblades
- Growlers' Season Ends in 3-2 Double OT Defeat - Newfoundland Growlers
- Florida Wins E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 30 - ECHL
- Former Oiler Named Head Coach of NHL's Washington Capitals - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals President Johnson Nominated for ECHL Executive of the Year - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Look to Advance to Kelly Cup Finals - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers' Season Ends in 3-2 Double OT Defeat
- Growlers Fall 5-2 in ECF Game Five
- Growlers Draw Even in Ecf with 2-1 OT Win
- Growlers, ECHL Announce 2023-24 Schedule
- Growlers Grab Game Three 4-1