Everblades Look to Advance to Kelly Cup Finals

St. John's, N.L. - The Florida Everblades can advance to the Kelly Cup Finals with a win against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals at Mary Brown's Centre on Tuesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Florida took a 3-2 series lead with a 5-2 victory in Game Five on Sunday. John McCarron broke a tie with seven minutes to go in the third, while Blake Winiecki and Ben Masella scored earlier in the game and Joe Pendenza and Cam Darcy both added empty netters to help certify the win.

McCarron now sits just one point shy of 100 playoff points in his ECHL career. He has six points in the Eastern Conference Finals, including two game-winning goals.

Masella's goal came on the power play, the Everblades first man advantage goal in the series. Florida went one-for-one on the power play while Newfoundland did not register a shot on their only power play attempt.

Cam Johnson made 24 saves in the win, while Luke Cavallin stopped 37 of 40 shots in his first loss against Florida this postseason. Florida has registered over 40 shots in each of the last two games. Pavel Gogolev scored both Growlers goals.

The game will be broadcast on FLOHockey.TV and everblades.mixlr.com at 5:20 p.m.

