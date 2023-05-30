ECHL Transactions - May 30
May 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 30, 2023:
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Walker, F placed on reserve
