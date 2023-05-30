Florida Wins E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Florida Everblades claimed the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference champions on Tuesday with a 3-2 double overtime win over the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Florida wins the series 4 games to 2, and advances to meet the Idaho Steelheads in the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals. Idaho defeated Toledo 4 games to 1 in the Western Conference Finals to claim the Bruce Taylor Trophy.

With the scored tied after regulation, both goaltenders - Florida's Cam Johnson and Newfoundland's Luke Cavallin - came up with big saves in the first overtime period, which saw the Everblades outshoot the Growlers 10-5. For the second time in the series, the Everblades' John McCarron scored a game-winning goal in the second overtime period, ripping a shot past Cavallin 8:59 into double overtime.

Blake Winiecki led Florida in the series with four goals, and shared the team lead with six points with Oliver Chau (2g-4a) and John McCarron (2g-4a). Pavel Gogolev's three goals paced Newfoundland while Zach Solow (2g-3a) and Tyler Boland (1g-4a) shared the team lead with five points each.

The Everblades, who won Kelly Cup titles in 2012 and 2022, advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the sixth time in team history (2004, 2005, 2012, 2018, 2022 and 2023), which is tied with South Carolina for the most Finals appearances in League history. Florida looks to become the fifth team in ECHL history to win back-to-back titles (Hampton Roads, 1991 and 1992; Toledo, 1993 and 1994; Allen, 2015 and 2016; Colorado, 2017 and 2018).

The trophy is named in recognition of E.A. "Bud" Gingher, who was Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors from 1992-95. Gingher, who passed away in 2002, co-founded the Dayton Bombers in 1991 and owned the team for seven seasons, serving as President and Governor until selling the team in 1998. Gingher was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2010.

E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy Champions

2023 Florida Everblades

2022 Florida Everblades

2021 South Carolina Stingrays

2020 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19

2019 Newfoundland Growlers

2018 Florida Everblades

2017 South Carolina Stingrays

2016 Wheeling Nailers

2015 South Carolina Stingrays

2014 Cincinnati Cyclones

2013 Reading Royals

2012 Florida Everblades

2011 Kalamazoo Wings

2010 Cincinnati Cyclones

2009 South Carolina Stingrays

2008 Cincinnati Cyclones

2007 Dayton Bombers

2006 Gwinnett Gladiators

2005 Florida Everblades

2004 Florida Everblades

2003 Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002 Dayton Bombers

2001 Trenton Titans

2000 Peoria Rivermen

1999 Richmond Renegades

1998 Hampton Roads Admirals

