Former Icemen Jack Ahcan Makes NHL Debut with Boston Bruins

March 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are proud to announce that former Icemen defensemen Jack Ahcan becomes the third Icemen player to reach the NHL when he made his debut Thursday night for the Boston Bruins in their game at Buffalo.

Ahcan (prounounced ahh-shan) now joins Cole Sherwood (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Janseen Harkins as former Icemen players to be considered an "ECHL Graduate" to the NHL. Ken Appleby (New Jersey), John Albert (Winnipeg), and current forward Brandon Gignac (New Jersey) all made their NHL debuts prior to joining the Icemen.

Ahcan, 23, appeared in two games with the Icemen this past December before being recalled to the Providence Bruins. While with Providence, the rookie blue liner collected seven points (1g, 6a) in 12 appearances with Providence. The Savage, Minnesota resident played four seasons at St. Cloud State University from 2016-2020.

The Icemen are back in the action Friday night against Orlando for Jacksonville Lizard Kings Night at 7:00 p.m. The two teams will meet again in Downtown Jacksonville on Sunday, March 21 at 3:00 p.m.

