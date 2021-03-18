Stingrays Trade for Goaltender Sean Romeo

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced the acquisition of goaltender Sean Romeo in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks Thursday in exchange for future considerations.

Romeo, 26, has appeared in five games for Kansas City this year during his second professional season and has posted a goals-against average of 2.63 along with a 0.906 save percentage. The Cary, N.C. native split time with four ECHL clubs during his rookie campaign in 2019-20, appearing in 18 games with a 7-7-0 record and one shutout.

The 6-foot-1, 172-pound netminder completed his NCAA career with Ohio State, playing in 54 games with a combined record of 30-17-5 during two seasons from 2017-19. Romeo was named to the Big Ten Second All-Star Team in 2017-18 and helped lead the Buckeyes to a regular season conference championship in 2018-19.

Prior to his tenure at Ohio State, Romeo began his collegiate career at the University of Maine, playing in 25 games. He also played junior hockey for four seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL), suiting up for 100 games from 2010-14, and was with the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes program.

South Carolina is home this weekend to host the Fort Wayne Komets for a 3-game series at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

