Ingham Returns to Swamp Rabbits After First Pro Win

March 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Los Angeles Kings have returned rookie goaltender Jacob Ingham from the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Ingham made his AHL debut last night with Ontario and registered his first professional win in a 34-save performance at Tucson.

Ingham, 20, is the youngest active player on roster for the Swamp Rabbits this season. The Barrie, Ontario native has posted a 3.90 goals-against average and .859 save percentage across five appearances in the Upstate.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound netminder led the OHL in victories (33) and total saves (1,501) in 2019-20. Ingham also finished with the fourth highest save percentage in the OHL (.917) and tenth lowest goals against average (2.96).

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits kickoff three games in three nights against the Florida Everblades tomorrow at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop for Friday and Saturday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. prior to Sunday's early 3:05 p.m. start time. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

