Americans Open the Homestand with a 3-2 OT Loss

March 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), fell in the first game of a four-game series against the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night, by a score of 3-2 in overtime, in front of an announced crowd of 1,652 fans at the Allen Event Center.

The Americans were riding a three-game winning streak against the Oilers coming into Wednesday evenings game, only allowing two goals in the last two meetings. Despite the Americans controlling play through two periods, they held a two to one lead headed into the final frame. The Americans, consequently, would give up another goal and ultimately fall in overtime on a goal from Matt Lane.

Tulsa forward Vincent Marleau had a two-point night with the game-tying goal midway through the third period and the primary assist on the game winner in overtime.

Kameron Kielly had a great night in his return to the lineup with two assists on the Americans two goals, including a perfect pass across the slot for the waiting Scott Conway to put home.

Kielly's linemate Frank DiChiara made his Americans debut and he showed some adept teamwork with Kielly and provided the secondary assist to both of the Americans goals, as well.

The Americans prepare for the second game in the set, Friday night against Tulsa. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. TUL - M. Lane

2. ALN - K. Kielly

3. ALN - F. DiChiara

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2021

Americans Open the Homestand with a 3-2 OT Loss - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.