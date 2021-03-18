ECHL Transactions - March 18

March 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 18, 2021:

Allen:

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [3/17]

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Farley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

South Carolina:

Add Sean Romeo, G added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Delete Blake Hillman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Wheeling:

Delete Shane Starrett, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Delete Matteo Gennaro, F placed on reserve

