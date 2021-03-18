ECHL Transactions - March 18
March 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 18, 2021:
Allen:
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG [3/17]
Greenville:
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Farley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
South Carolina:
Add Sean Romeo, G added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Delete Blake Hillman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
Wheeling:
Delete Shane Starrett, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Delete Matteo Gennaro, F placed on reserve
