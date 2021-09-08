Flying Tigers Clip Mets 2-1

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers clipped the St. Lucie Mets 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

Lakeland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI single by Mike Rothenberg against rehabbing Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman (lat).

The Flying Tigers held their 1-0 lead until the seventh inning when JT Schwartz hit a one-out double and Justin Guerrera followed with a game-tying single.

The tie was short lived. The first three batters of the eighth singled off Junior Santos. The third single by Austin Schultz brought home Carlos Mendoza for a 2-1 Lakeland lead.

The Mets could not muster a late comeback against Flying Tigers closer Gabe Sequeira. The side winding lefty retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings to earn his ninth save.

Gsellman pitched just the first inning in his second rehab start in four days. He allowed one run, one hit, one walk and struck out one. He threw 19 pitches.

Santos (5-6) was excellent following Gsellman. Santos fired 7.0 innings and gave up just one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out five in a tough loss.

Lakeland starting pitcher Matt Walker (4-0) got the win. He held the Mets to one run and four hits over 7.0 innings.

The Mets (55-52) and Flying Tigers (48-61) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. The Mets will be hosting and celebrating Martin County North's Little League World Series team. It's also Dollar Night with $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $ 1 popcorn. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

