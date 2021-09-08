Jupiter Falls Despite Multi-Homer Night from McIntosh

Two home runs from Paul McIntosh aren't enough as the Jupiter Hammerheads fall 6-4 to the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday night.

McIntosh, an undrafted catcher from the 2021 draft, has now hit three home runs in the last two games. Last night, the West Virginia alum's homer in the seventh inning was the difference-maker. Tonight, the Atlanta native provided the Hammerheads with two homers and three RBIs but it wasn't enough. McIntosh has now hit six home runs since being called up on August 12th.

Dalvy Rosario also drove in a run for the Hammerheads with a groundout in the seventh.

Everyone on the Hammerheads recorded a hit on Wednesday night. McIntosh was the only Jupiter player to record multiple hits as the team finished with 10 total on the night.

Victor Mesa Jr. celebrated his 20th birthday Wednesday. The Cuban recorded a hit and started in left field for Jupiter.

On the mound, Luis Palacios made his tenth start for Jupiter. Following a stellar seven-inning performance in his last outing, Palacios wasn't quite as sharp on Wednesday. The lefty pitched five innings with three strikeouts.

Jared Pettitte, the son of former Major Leaguer Andy Pettitte, also pitched for the Hammerheads. The 23-year-old pitched two innings of hitless baseball. The lefty walked three and struck out four in his second appearance for Jupiter.

To close out the game, Jupiter used Josan Mendez. The righty pitched the final two innings of the game.

Thursday, the two clubs will square off again as the Jupiter Hammerheads host their final Thirsty Thursday and Silver Slugger night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Tickets for Thursday's contest are still available HERE. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

