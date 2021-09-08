Daytona Dominates Early, Holds on to Defeat Jupiter, 6-4

JUPITER, Fla. - Daytona jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three-and-a-half-innings on Wednesday but watched as Jupiter trimmed it to one in the eighth. The Tortugas snatched an insurance run in the ninth and befuddled the Hammerheads in the bottom half of the frame to snap a brief two-game slide, 6-4, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

For the second-straight night, Daytona (55-55) started hot, as C Daniel Vellojín (2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) was hit by a pitch and SS José Torres (0-3, 2 BB) walked to begin the game. After a strikeout and a fielder's choice, 2B Brandon Leyton (1-5, RBI, SO) and RF Danny Lantigua (1-4, RBI, SO) collected consecutive RBI singles to give the Tortugas a 2-0 advantage.

In the second, LF Ashton Creal (2-3, 2 R, 2B, BB) reached on a two-base error to start the frame and, after moving to third on a ground out, scored on a base hit to center from Vellojín.

The 21-year-old catcher continued his impressive start to the series in the fourth. Creal registered his fourth-straight game with a two-base hit, as he scalded a double down the left-field line with one out. After stealing third, Vellojín stepped in and clubbed a 1-1 pitch out to straightaway center field. The shot sailed over the fence for a two-run home run, the Cartagena, Colombia native's second in as many days and seventh of the year, to put the Tortugas up comfortably, 5-0.

Jupiter (58-50) started to chip away in the home half of the fourth, as DH Paul McIntosh (2-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, SO) ripped a laser over the wall in right for a solo home run. His fifth professional dinger drew the Hammerheads within four, 5-1.

3B Dalvy Rosario (1-4, RBI) pulled Jupiter a run closer in the seventh on a run-producing ground out to second and the Hammerheads continued to add to their ledger in the eighth.

CF Osiris Johnson (1-4, R) dunked a single into shallow right and, with two out, McIntosh walloped the first pitch he saw over the wall in right for his second home run of the day. The undrafted free agent's sixth long ball in Jupiter cut the Tortugas' lead to one, 5-4.

The Hammerheads would get the tying run into scoring position in that frame when 1B Marcus Chiu (1-4, 2 SO) trailed the home run with a single to right and scooted to second on a fielding error. LHP Andrew Abbott (3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO) would not yield, though. The 2021 second-round pick recorded a strikeout on three pitches to strand the tying run in scoring position.

In the ninth, Daytona added insurance. With one out, DH Rece Hinds (1-5, R, HR, RBI, 3 SO) plastered the first pitch he saw to the left of the videoboard in left-center for a solo home run. The 21-year-old's ninth homer with the Tortugas - and fifth since returning from the injured list on August 24 - padded the lead back to two, 6-4.

RHP Wes Robertson (1.0 IP, 2 SO) entered for the bottom of the ninth and quietly slammed the door shut. The 25-year-old retired Jupiter in order, with a couple of strikeouts, on 13 pitches to close out the win and his second save with the club.

RHP Thomas Farr (3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 SO) was impressive yet again, as he made his first start with Daytona on Wednesday night. The fifth-round selection did not last long enough to qualify for his first professional win after hoisting 3.0-shutout innings. RHP Ryan Cardona (2.0 IP, H, R, ER, 2 SO) entered in relief in the fourth and tossed 2.0 frames of one-hit ball to earn his first pro victory.

Jupiter's LHP Luis Palacios (5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, BB, 3 SO) did not have his usual sharp command in game two of the series. The southpaw permitted five runs (four earned) over 5.0 innings and suffered his fifth loss of the season.

Daytona will look to make it two-in-a-row in the third game of the set on Thursday night. Coming off back-to-back excellent starts, RHP Miguel Medrano (4-1, 3.68) is expected to take the hill for the Tortugas. Jupiter is scheduled to counter with RHP Chris Mokma (1-6, 6.61). Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:15 p.m.

