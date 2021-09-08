Threshers Split Doubleheader on Wednesday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers split a doubleheader on Wednesday night against the Bradenton Marauders at BayCare Ballpark.

The Threshers (48-58) lost game one 4-2. Kendall Simmons had two of Clearwater's three hits of the night and popped a triple on a flyball to center field to score one run. Simmons crossed the plate for the Threshers second run of the ballgame after drawing a walk, advancing on a force out and Rixon Wingrove reached base on an error.

Clearwater came back to win the nightcap 5-3. Bradenton (67-42) jumped on the scoreboard early, leading 1-0 after the first inning, but the Threshers smacked two homers in the second inning off the bats of Rixon Wingrove and Felix Reyes to take the 2-1 lead. The home run was Reyes' first as a Thresher.

Bradenton battled back in the fifth, adding two to the scoreboard for a 3-2 lead. Clearwater answered in the home half of the inning adding two more to reclaim the lead. Freylin Minyety and Juan Aparicio hit back-to-back singles to put two men on the bases, advanced on a groundout, and Ethan Wilson knocked a two-RBI single to forge the Threshers ahead 4-3.

Jared Carr manufactured an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Threshers, reaching on a fielding error, stealing second, and scoring on a wild pitch.

After a rain delay, Jared Weatherbee came in to close out game two and struck out all three batters he faced to solidify the Threshers 5-3 win.

Clearwater and Bradenton take the field on Thursday night for the fourth game of the series. RHP Alex Garbrick is on the mound for the Threshers with the first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. on the final meeting of the Lil' Anglers Kids Club.

