Marauders Out-Mash Threshers, 19-8

September 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - After falling behind briefly in the early innings Tuesday night, the Marauders rallied ahead and never looked back, rolling to a 19-8 win over the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Marauders (66-41) and cut the team's magic number to four.

Six Marauders players collected multiple hits in the game, and each of the six players also drove in multiple runs. Bradenton drew a season-high 15 walks, besting the previous season-high of 14 from May 26 against Palm Beach.

In the top of the second inning, Jack Herman doubled for the Marauders and scored on a double by Hudson Head, who was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a triple. The Threshers (47-57) pushed in front in the bottom half, hitting a pair of singles and taking advantage of two errors by Marauders first baseman Ernny Ordonez for a 2-1 lead against right-hander Nick Garcia.

But Bradenton responded by sending 10 men to the plate in a six-run rally in the third inning, highlighted by an Endy Rodriguez RBI-single and a two-run homer by Dariel Lopez. The rally knocked Clearwater starter Gunner Mayer (0-6) from the game after just 2.1 innings of work.

Garcia, meanwhile, lasted 3.2 innings, striking out six but leaving after his pitch count rose to 84 in the fourth inning.

The Marauders rallied for four more runs in the fourth inning off Clearwater reliever Cam Wynne. Herman delivered an RBI-double and Head knocked a two-run double off the right-field wall, then scored on the same play as the ball bounced loose from Threshers infielders.

Bradenton went on to score at least one run in every inning from the second through the eighth, as Threshers relievers struggled to find the strike zone. Wynne, Andrew Baker, Tyler Adams, and Konnor Ash each allowed three or more walks, and three Marauders batters were hit by pitches.

Jared Carr and Kendall Simmons homered for Clearwater in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, but the Marauders maintained a lead of five runs or more after the third inning. Bradenton once again batted through the order in a five-run sixth inning that saw a Rodriguez three-run triple and a Lopez RBI-double.

Herman and Jackson Glenn led the Marauders with three walks each, with Glenn extending his on-base streak to 19 games. Rodriguez led Bradenton with four RBI, while Lopez and Head drove in three each.

Carlos Campos (2-1) got the win in relief, allowing three runs over 3.1 innings but providing length while Marauders bats continued to rally.

The series continues Wednesday with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark. RHP Luis Ortiz will start for the Marauders against LHP Spencer Van Scoyoc in Game 1, while the Marauders have yet to announce their starter for Game 2 against Clearwater's LHP Matt Osterberg.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.