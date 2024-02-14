Flying Boxcars and Meritus Health Announce Partnership

February 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Construction is nearly complete on a world-class stadium being built along Summit Avenue as community partners team-up to run the vision all the way home.

The partnership between Meritus and the Flying Boxcars is a natural fit according to the organizations' leaders, and will place the professional athletes' medical care in the hands of Meritus, and will support and foster community engagement at events and gatherings. As part of the agreement, the stadium will be named Meritus Park.

"Meritus Health has a long-standing tradition of caring for our community," said Blackie Bowen, Ownership, Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. "Not only does Meritus offer medical care to our region, they do so much more by supporting initiatives to build a sense of community, encouraging physical activity and engaging with community organizations. We couldn't think of another organization's name we'd be prouder to bear on our venue."

"At Meritus, our mission is to improve the health of the community," said Maulik Joshi, Dr.P.H., President and CEO of Meritus Health. "We know that healthy communities are ones where there is an opportunity for neighbors to connect, gather and share a sense of pride. We are community obsessed at Meritus and we know this partnership will help strengthen our community."

Meritus Park, in addition to 63 home baseball games per season, will host community concerts, fundraisers for local organizations, youth sporting events and numerous other community events throughout the year - providing families across the region the opportunity to attend and experience events they otherwise had to travel out of the area for.

Within the venue, Joshi shared community members will see healthy menu options that align with the Go for Bold community challenge to lose one million pounds by the year 2030.

"We can't wait to see Meritus Park in full swing, where all neighbors are welcomed, cheering together and living healthily," he said.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Meritus," Mr. Bowen continued. "Not simply for what it will mean for the Flying Boxcars, but for what we and Meritus Park will mean for downtown Hagerstown. We believe Meritus Park will be the centerpiece for the new, revitalized downtown district."

Meritus Health will serve as the Flying Boxcar's official sports medicine provider, ensuring the players have routine physicals and wellness appointments, as well as orthopedic care, physical therapy, and access to other services as needed.

"We have long shared that Meritus offers expert care, close to home. We don't think anyone should have to travel away from home to get the care they need. We have top-notch physicians and specialists at Meritus that will ensure the team's medical needs are fully supported," Joshi said.

Joshi noted that Meritus is expanding its sports medicine services to all in the community this spring by opening a new location in the Valley Mall. There, a dedicated sports medicine specialist, physical therapy teams and an urgent care will ensure that local athletes of all levels have convenient access to these services. The location will additionally offer community education sessions on injury prevention, concussion care and strength and conditioning courses.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.