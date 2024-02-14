Revs Announce April and May Promotions

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution looks to make 2024 the biggest and best season yet.

Revolution officials today announced chapter 3 of the team's promotional schedule for its upcoming 17th season. Headlining this week's release is the announcement of an opening day tribute to the memory of Brooks Robinson as the Revs start their season on April 25 against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. The tribute includes a Brooks Robinson White Roses replica jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, in honor of the greatest third baseman in MLB history. Not only did Robinson get his professional start in York, he was also an owner of the Revolution.

"Calling Brooks a great ballplayer diminishes him," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Of course, that is true, but way beyond that, he believed in and supported this city, and he was genuinely a fan and champion of our team. The York Revolution would not be here today without Brooks Robinson."

The big opening weekend continues with back-to-back-to-back giveaways on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27.

York County Solid Waste Authority jumps in on the opening weekend fun by sponsoring reusable storage bags for the first 1,000 fans on their Go Green Night Friday, April 26.

Saturday, April 27, marks the third giveaway of the season, with a 2024 magnet schedule for the first 1,000 fans. The fun doesn't stop there as April 27 is also the first inside-the-park firework show of the 2024 season.

To close out the big weekend, Sunday, April 28, is the season's first Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets, and the debut of the Revs' new autograph format, featuring player cards for the initial group of autograph signers. That day is also the Celebration of Abilities presented by PENN-MAR Human Services.

WellSpan Wellness Weekends return for the 2024 season, with the focus on mental health for the weekend of May 10-12. Friday, May 10, is Breaking the Silence Night presented by Bartz Brigade, Building Bridges for Brianna, and NAMI. The first 500 kids will receive a Revolution Pop-It giveaway.

Saturday, May 11, features another inside-the-park firework show as well as the initial Rookie Revs behind-the-scenes tour of the season.

Finishing off the second weekend of the season, Sunday, May 12, is a special celebration for Mother's Day. Get ready moms, it's time for you to take the field and swing for the fences. Mothers can participate in Bubbles and Bats, with batting practice with the team and mimosas in the bullpen balcony.

Baseball in Education is the theme on May 15 and May 16, with special start times of 11:00 a.m. On May 15, Eric Energy performs to teach about science and weather. On May 16, Go Big BMX Air Show takes the field with some of the world's elite pro BMX athletes, showing off their air stunts while teaching an important lesson about respecting others.

Friday, May 24, is the season's first installment of Freebie Friday, with all fans eligible to enter-to-win fantastic prizes.

Saturday, May 25, is Salute to Service Night, with a patriotic hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by L2 Brands and free tickets for veterans and active duty military. Finishing off Saturday is another incredible inside-the-park firework show presented by AAA Mid States.

Kindergarten Countdown presented by L&E Playhouse caps off yet another weekend filled with Revolution fun, when we celebrate kids that are going into kindergarten on Sunday, May 26.

On Monday, May 27, the Revolution will take on the Staten Island FerryHawks for a Memorial Day Matinee with a special start time at 2:00 p.m.

Ritmo de York presented by Bilingual Conexion returns when the Revolution honors York's Hispanic communities from May 28- May 30. "Our Hispanic neighbors contribute to and enrich every part of our community. They are an integral part of what makes York great, and they should feel represented by their town's team and every part of their ballpark experience when that team is playing," said Revolution President Eric Menzer.

Closing out the month of May is another installment of Motorsports Night presented by BAPS Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 30.

