Ducks Seeking Host Families for 2024 Season

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks are currently seeking host families for Ducks players during the 2024 baseball season. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Christine Blumenauer by calling (631) 940-3825 ext. 114 or emailing cblumenauer@liducks.com, or they may fill out the Host Family Questionnaire at LIDucks.com/hostfamilies.

Host families often develop lifelong friendships with the players they welcome into their home. Players and families have often enjoyed the experience they share together.

Being a host family also comes with several benefits, including:

Special recognition during Fan Appreciation Day at Fairfield Properties Ballpark

The opportunity to watch a Ducks game from a luxury suite (20 tickets included)

Meet-and-Greet with Ducks manager Lew Ford

VIP behind-the-scenes tour of Fairfield Properties Ballpark

There are only a few requirements to become a host family:

A private bedroom for the player

The use of a bathroom, washer/dryer and kitchen

Additional amenities that can be provided will be greatly appreciated by the player and Ducks organization.

The Ducks are also seeking available housing to rent for players during the 2024 season (April-September). Landlords with available properties are encouraged to call (631) 940-3825 ext. 114 or email cblumenauer@liducks.com.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

