Barnstormers to Host Comedy Night with Raanan Hershberg

Where: Suite Level of Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, Pa

When: Thursday, February 15th. Doors open at 7pm, show beings at 8pm

Who: All Public Welcome. Tickets on sale at https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium- events/comedian-raanan-hershberg/

About: Enjoy a night of standup comedy with Raanan Hershberg at the Silverball Retro Arcade hosted by Zach Liss, comedian from the Laugh Factory. Raanan Hershberg has performed his high-energy, joke-packed comedy on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late, Late Show with James Corden, and Comedy Central. His latest special 'Jokes from the Underground' was just included in the New York Times 'Best Comedy of 2022', where critic Jason Zinoman called it the funniest YouTube Special of the year, and said 'his punchy and deliriously funny club comedy made me laugh after second and third viewings.' His first special 'Downhill Ever Since' is almost at 200K views on YouTube. Raanan performs all over the world and is a regular at The Comedy Cellar.

