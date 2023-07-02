Florida Brings Back Gerry Mayhew on One-Year Deal
July 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
A big piece is returning to the organizational fold, as the Panthers have agreed to terms with Gerry Mayhew on a one-year, two-way contract.
Mayhew, 30, recorded 44 points in 69 games for the Checkers last season and tied for the team lead with 24 goals.
The 2019-20 AHL MVP, Mayhew has notched 238 points (130g, 108a) in 321 career AHL games for Iowa, Lehigh Valley and Charlotte, as well as 15 points (13g, 2a) in 57 NHL games for Minnesota, Philadelphia and Anaheim.
