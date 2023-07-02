Calgary Signs Trio to Two-Way Deals

The Calgary Flames announced today they have signed free agents Dryden Hunt (UFA), Martin Pospisil (RFA), and Colton Poolman (UFA).

Dryden Hunt was a trade deadline acquisition by the Flames and suited up in 17 contests for the Wranglers. The Cranbrook, BC native scored five goals and 10 assists for 15 points with the Wranglers in the regular season, and recorded six points (3G, 3A) in nine playoff tilts.

BORN: Cranbrook, BC DATE: Nov. 24, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'0â³ WEIGHT: 192 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

TERM: Two-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

Martin Pospisil entered his fourth season with the Flames organization in 2022-23 and skated in 20 games with the Wranglers, scoring four goals and adding six assists for 10 points. The Zvolen, SVK native was a Flames fourth round pick (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

BORN: Zvolen, SVK DATE: Nov. 19, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'2â³ WEIGHT: 194 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

Colton Poolman recorded a professional career-best 14 points (2G, 12A) this season on the Wranglers blueline and skated in all nine playoff games. Poolman was a free agent signing by the Flames in March of 2020, and is entering his fourth season with the organization.

BORN: East Grand Forks, MN DATE: Dec. 18, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'1â³ WEIGHT: 194 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

