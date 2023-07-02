Calgary Signs Trio to Two-Way Deals
July 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Flames announced today they have signed free agents Dryden Hunt (UFA), Martin Pospisil (RFA), and Colton Poolman (UFA).
Dryden Hunt was a trade deadline acquisition by the Flames and suited up in 17 contests for the Wranglers. The Cranbrook, BC native scored five goals and 10 assists for 15 points with the Wranglers in the regular season, and recorded six points (3G, 3A) in nine playoff tilts.
BORN: Cranbrook, BC DATE: Nov. 24, 1995
HEIGHT: 6'0â³ WEIGHT: 192 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
TERM: Two-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
Martin Pospisil entered his fourth season with the Flames organization in 2022-23 and skated in 20 games with the Wranglers, scoring four goals and adding six assists for 10 points. The Zvolen, SVK native was a Flames fourth round pick (105th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.
BORN: Zvolen, SVK DATE: Nov. 19, 1999
HEIGHT: 6'2â³ WEIGHT: 194 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
TERM: One-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
Colton Poolman recorded a professional career-best 14 points (2G, 12A) this season on the Wranglers blueline and skated in all nine playoff games. Poolman was a free agent signing by the Flames in March of 2020, and is entering his fourth season with the organization.
BORN: East Grand Forks, MN DATE: Dec. 18, 1995
HEIGHT: 6'1â³ WEIGHT: 194 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
TERM: One-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
