Panthers Agree to Terms with William Lockwood on Two-Year Deal

The Panthers continue to add to their depth early on in free agency, agreeing to terms with forward William Lockwood on a two-year, two-way contract.

Lockwood, 25, posted 30 points (17g, 13a) in 43 AHL games last season split between Abbotsford and Hartford - as well as one assist in 13 games for Vancouver.

A third-round pick by Vancouver in 2016, Lockwood has accumulated 66 points (30g, 36a) in 113 career AHL games for Utica, Abbotsford and Wolf Pack and one assist in 28 NHL contests for the Canucks.

