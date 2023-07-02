Providence Bruins Sign Ethan Ritchie and Shane Starrett to One-Year AHL Contracts

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, July 1, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Ethan Ritchie and goaltender Shane Starrett to one-year, two-way American Hockey League contracts.

Ritchie, 21, skated in 65 games last season for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL, tallying 44 points on 13 goals and 31 assists. The 6-foot-0, 196-pound defenseman posted a plus-39 rating in the 2022-23 season.

Before his last two campaigns with Sarnia, the Oakville, Ontario, native played two seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL. He amassed 89 points in 164 career OHL contests over four seasons. Ritchie skated with the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL from 2018-2020.

Starrett, 28, appeared in 54 games with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL in the 2022-23 season, posting a 2.68 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound goaltender notched 24 wins, including four shutouts.

The Bellingham, Massachusetts, native has skated in AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Bakersfield Condors, as well as ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers and the Wichita Thunder.

