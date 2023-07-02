Checkers Add Cam Morrison and Jonah Gadjovich on AHL Deals

In addition to the slew of today's NHL deals, the Checkers have added a pair as well, bringing Cam Morrison and Jonah Gadjovich aboard via one-year, one-way AHL contracts.

Morrison, 24, returns to the organization after posting 16 points (8g, 8a) in 35 games for the Checkers last season. A second-round pick by Colorado in 2016, Morrison has recorded 30 points (13g, 17a) in 78 career AHL games for Charlotte and Rockford and 13 points (5g, 8a) in 16 ECHL games for the Florida Everblades.

Gadjovich, 24, notched seven points (3g, 4a) in 35 games for the San Jose Sharks last season - his fourth as a pro. Originally a second-round pick by Vancouver in 2017, Gadjovich has logged 45 points (32g, 13a) in 100 career AHL games for Utica and 10 points (4g, 6a) in 79 NHL games for the Canucks and Sharks.

