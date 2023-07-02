Panthers Agree to Terms with Alexander True on One-Year Deal

A familiar face is joining the Panthers organization, as Alexander True has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Florida.

True, 25, is coming off a campaign in which he posted 32 points (11g, 21a) in 72 games for Coachella Valley, along with 19 points (7g, 12a) in 26 playoff games while helping guide the Firebirds to the Calder Cup Finals.

Checkers fans will remember the Denmark native from the 2021-22 campaign when - as a member of the Seattle organization - True posted a team-leading 42 points (18g, 24a) in 60 games and seven more (3g, 4a) in seven postseason games.

True has totaled 202 points (88g, 114a) in 335 career AHL games for San Jose, Charlotte and Coachella Valley and five points (0g, 5a) in 27 NHL games for the Sharks and Kraken over his six pro seasons.

