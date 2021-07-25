Florence Sweeps Joliet for Second Time this Season

FLORENCE, KY - Florence starting pitcher Jonaiker Villalobos threw seven strong innings, the bats scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning, and, despite a comeback attempt by Joliet in the ninth, the Y'alls grabbed a 5-2 victory against the Slammers Sunday afternoon at Y'alls Ballpark.

The Y'alls improve to 6-0 against the Slammers this season after sweeping Joliet over the Fourth of July weekend. After losing the first two games of the week against Southern Illinois, Florence (34-19) bounced back with four consecutive wins to end the week. Joliet drops to 19-33.

After starters Jonaiker Villalobos and Logan Dubbe traded hitless innings in each of the first two frames, the Y'alls bats adjusted in the third to the tune of five runs on six hits. Connor Crane, Axel Johnson, Harrison DiNicola and Chad Sedio recorded four consecutive singles, with RBIs going to Crane, Johnson, and Sedio. Joe Lytle capped the scoring with a two-run single to give the Y'alls a 5-0 lead.

Joliet would cut into the deficit immediately with a run in the top of the fourth thanks to a Dave Matthews RBI-single. The Slammers would score again in the eighth to get within three runs, and they loaded the bases in the ninth. Grant Hockin got two outs in the inning before giving way to Joe Dougherty for the final out to pick up his eighth save of the campaign.

Villalobos allowed just one run across seven innings for the Y'alls, and the southpaw struck out a season-high seven batters. He surrendered just three hits and walked two to earn his third win of the season. Dubbe ended up pitching six innings for Joliet but takes the loss after the five-run meltdown in the third inning. The righty struck out five and allowed eight hits. Chandler Brieley tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief for Joliet.

Jordan Brower and Jackson Pritchard each recorded two hits for the Y'alls, as did Lane Baremore and Dave Matthews for the Slammers.

Florence gets set to hit the road for six games after a Monday off day, starting with a pivotal series against Evansville. The win today for the Y'alls gives them a two-game cushion in the West Division ahead of the Otters. Florence then heads to Lake Erie to round out the road trip at the end of the week.

