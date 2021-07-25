Otters Fall Short in Close Rubber Match against Grizzlies

SAUGET, Ill. - The Evansville Otters dropped a close 5-3 rubber match Sunday to the Gateway Grizzlies, who rose to victory thanks to three key hits.

After Polo Portela and Jorge Tavarez traded three scoreless innings to open the ballgame, Riley Krane opened the scoring with a two-out solo blast to right that traveled 384 feet.

The Otters would add another run in the top of the fifth, when Andrew Penner scored from third on a wild pitch uncorked by Jorge Tavarez. As the first half of the ballgame came to an end, Evansville led 2-0.

The Grizzlies bats woke up in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Gateway loaded the bases for Jose Rosario, who smacked a bases-clearing double to left-center field, giving the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead.

Gateway would extend their advantage in the bottom of the sixth, when Ty Moore clubbed a home run to right.

Following the home run, Jay Prather doubled to chase Portela from the ballgame. Samson Abernathy would relieve him and escape a one-out, bases-loaded jam.

Through six, the Grizzlies led 4-2.

The Otters would claw back to within one in the top of the seventh, as Elijah MacNamee singled home a run with a base hit through the left side of infield with two out and Cristopher Pujols at second. Evansville then trailed 4-3.

Gateway would push their lead back to two off Tyler Spring in the bottom of the eighth when Jay Prather smoked the second home run of the night for the Grizzlies. The four-bagger set the final score 5-3.

Polo Portela took his first loss of the season, while Tavarez picked up the win. Geoff Bramblett earned the save.

The Otters return home to historic Bosse Field on a Taco Tuesday. First pitch between the Otters and Florence Y'alls, the top two clubs in the Frontier League's West Division, is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

