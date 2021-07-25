Wild Things Hold Off Boulders

July 25, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release









New York Boulders' Ryan Ramiz swipes second base in Sunday's game with the Washington Wild Things

(New York Boulders, Credit: Drew Wohl) New York Boulders' Ryan Ramiz swipes second base in Sunday's game with the Washington Wild Things(New York Boulders, Credit: Drew Wohl)

Rockland County, NY - The Washington Wild Things spotted New York three first inning runs before surging ahead and then fending off a late run by the Boulders for an 11-9 win at Palisades Credit Union Park on Sunday.

Hector Roa drove in three runs for Washington, while Andrew Czech, Grant Heyman and Nick Ward each finished with two RBIs.

Ryan Ramiz had four hits for New York, while Phil Capra knocked in four runs.

Keven Pimentel picked up the win for Washington, improving to 6-4 on the season, while Zach Strecker notched his 11th save of the year. Nate Roe was tagged with the loss, leveling his mark at 1-1.

The win gave Washington a split of the four game series.

With the Wild Things holding a 10-8 lead, Washington turned to James Meeker to pitch the eighth inning and the righthander extended his season long shutout streak to 28 2/3 frames in 27 appearances by blanking New York.

Trailing 3-0, Washington got to Roe for four third-inning runs. The Wild Things' runs came on a run-scoring triple by Nick Ward, an RBI double from Heyman and run-scoring singles by Bralin Jackson and Roa.

The Wild Things tacked on another run in the fourth on a solo home run by Czech, his 12th of the year, that gave them a 5-3 lead.

Washington knocked Roe out during a four-run fifth inning that included RBI singles from Heyman, Trevor Casanova and Czech, as well as a sacrifice fly by Roa and increased the Wild Things lead to a comfortable 9-3.

The Wild Things then made it 10-3 in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Roa, his third run batted in of the night.

The Boulders inched closer, though, with a three-run homer by Capra, his third of the year, in the bottom of the sixth that made it 10-6. In the seventh, New York made things a bit more interesting, closing to 10-8 on a double by Gian Martellini and a run-scoring groundout by Capra, his fourth RBI if the game,

Washington added an insurance run in the ninth against New York's Nathan Alexander, the Boulders' fourth pitcher of the game, on an RBI double by Ward that made it an 11-8 game.

A Phil Caulfield RBI groundout in the bottom of the ninth rounded out the scoring.

New York's three runs in the first inning off Pimentel came on a two-run Ramiz single, the first of his four hits in the game, and an RBI single from Kevonte Mitchell.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.