Fleming's 44 Saves Lead Titan Past Wildcats

January 19, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Despite being badly outshot, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan got standout goaltending from Josh Fleming and a late game-winner from Noah Laberge at 19:21 of the third period to defeat the Wildcats 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the KC Irving Centre in Bathurst.

It was only Moncton's 7th loss this season.

Fleming made 44 saves, including 19 in the third to backstop the win. Juraj Pekarcik had Moncton's lone tally - his 18th of the season, assisted by Caleb Desnoyers and Alex Mercier.

Three Stars:

1 Josh Fleming, BAT

2 #88 JURAJ PEKARCIK

3 Lynden Larson, BAT

The first overall Wildcats had won three straight games and now play host to the Titan and Rimouski Oceanic Friday and Saturday at the Avenir Centre.

Catch all the action on CHL TV Inspire 105.1 FM Moncton with play-by-play announcer Marty Kingston.

