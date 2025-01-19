Eagles Look for Perfect Trip with Visit to Rimouski

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to complete a perfect road trip in the province of Quebec this afternoon as they take on the Memorial Cup host Rimouski Océanic.

It was a daunting schedule this week for the Eagles with three road games against three teams ranked in the top half of the league, but so far, the Eagles have risen to the task. After Jakub Milota starred in goal in Thursday's win in Drummondville, it was Alexis Cournoyer's turn as he stymied Sherbrooke in a 2-1 shootout victory on Friday. Romain Litalien was a big part of the Eagles win Friday, scoring the lone goal in regulation as well as in the shootout.

The road has become weary for the Eagles defense core, as both Brayden Schmitt & Ales Zielinski left Friday's game with injury and their status for today's game is unconfirmed. It was a disappointing end to otherwise special night for Schmitt, who recorded an assist in his 250th game in the QMJHL.

Today marks the second and final meeting between Cape Breton and Rimouski, and it's a different team than the Eagles played back in October when Rimouski visited on their season opening nine game road trip. (It's a much different team than when the Eagles last played in RImouski, a game five victory that clinched the Eagles first round playoff series victory.) to the deadline, Rimouski boasted a star-studded roster with NHL drafted players including reigning league MVP Mathieu Cataford (Vegas.) During the trade window, the Océanic added considerable talented including Washington draft pick Eriks Mateiko, league leading scorer Jonathan Fauchon, point per game player in Victoriaville Maël Lavigne, along with forward Lou Lésvesque & defenseman Jack Martin from Halifax. Rimouski also picked up insurance in goal by adding Mathis Langevin, who backs up William Lacelle who is sporting a sparkling .920 save percentage.

CAPE BRETON RIMOUSKI

4th Eastern Conference, 21-15-4-1 (Away: 11-7-3-0) RECORD 2nd Eastern Conference, 27-10-1-2 (Home: 15-2-1-1)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 5-0-1-1

132GF/121GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 146GF/116GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Friday, Cape Breton 2 @ Sherbrooke 1 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Shawinigan 1 @ Rimouski 3

Cam Squires (43 points in 35 games) LEADING SCORER Jonathan Fauchon (65 points in 40 games)

9th, 22.4% (Away: 9th, 20.6%) POWER PLAY 16th, 15.8% (Home: 15th, 14%)

6th, 80.9% (Away: 5th, 82.1%) PENALTY KILL 13th, 75.5% (Home: 4th, 82.5%)

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

